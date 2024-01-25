 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Fastmarkets has appointed James McKeigue as Editor, Base Metals Europe

By Siergiej Miloczkin
15 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Fastmarkets has appointed James McKeigue as editor, base metals Europe. He is also the director at the British Ecuadorian Chamber of Commerce, where he supports efforts to boost trade and investment between Ecuador and the UK. Prior to this, James was the managing editor at LatAm INVESTOR.

