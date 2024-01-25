Fastmarkets has appointed James McKeigue as Editor, Base Metals Europe
Fastmarkets has appointed James McKeigue as editor, base metals Europe. He is also the director at the British Ecuadorian Chamber of Commerce, where he supports efforts to boost trade and investment between Ecuador and the UK. Prior to this, James was the managing editor at LatAm INVESTOR.
