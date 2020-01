The Financial Times has appointed a fresh team for it’s financial desk at the City of London, with Kate Burgess becoming editor of the Lombard column covering British Business, and Cat Rutter Pooley becoming becoming a Lombard columnist.

They replace Matthew Vincent who takes on the editorial of the weekly diary, City Insider. They can be found Tweeting at @katebur95633594 , @catrutterpooley , and @MPJVincent respectively.