Findmypast has appointed Milk & Honey PR as its SEO PR agency with a focus on growing brand awareness.

Milk & Honey PR will support Findmypast in delivering their SEO PR goals, with a focus on boosting brand awareness and generating quality backlinks.

The team will be led by head of digital, Rachel Proctor and Imogen Wallis in her new role as head of discovery, with support from client manager, Tushar Parmar and client executive, Eloïse Clarke.