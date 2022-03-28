 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Finsu appoints Jargon PR

By Oswin Knuckles
16 hours ago
Jargon PR has been appointed by Finsu, a tech-powered conscious fashion aggregator that helps people find and shop sustainable brands. Jargon PR will support Finsu in a PR campaign that drives awareness of the brand’s solution and raises the company’s international profile.

Finsu is a new fashion platform that leverages tech to help consumers make more conscious fashion purchases. Finsu’s technology offers a one-stop destination for shoppers to receive free and digestible data and use it to make more sustainable choices within seconds. The brand aims to unlock conscious shopping for everyone while making sure brands action their sustainability pledges and gain the recognition they deserve.

Jargon PR will work with Finsu to raise its business profile, in a PR campaign that targets the international fashion, startup/business and sustainability media. The campaign showcases Finsu as an exciting new tech business focused on creating a more sustainable future through consciously curated fashion paired with thoroughly vetted data free from greenwashing. Jargon PR will work to highlight the Finsu brand’s credibility, delivering key company sales messages and communicating the brand’s stories through drafting high quality and timely content.

