Finsu appoints Jargon PR

Jargon PR has been appointed by Finsu, a tech-powered conscious fashion aggregator that helps people find and shop sustainable brands. Jargon PR will support Finsu in a PR campaign that drives awareness of the brand’s solution and raises the company’s international profile.

Finsu is a new fashion platform that leverages tech to help consumers make more conscious fashion purchases. Finsu’s technology offers a one-stop destination for shoppers to receive free and digestible data and use it to make more sustainable choices within seconds. The brand aims to unlock conscious shopping for everyone while making sure brands action their sustainability pledges and gain the recognition they deserve.

Jargon PR will work with Finsu to raise its business profile, in a PR campaign that targets the international fashion, startup/business and sustainability media. The campaign showcases Finsu as an exciting new tech business focused on creating a more sustainable future through consciously curated fashion paired with thoroughly vetted data free from greenwashing. Jargon PR will work to highlight the Finsu brand’s credibility, delivering key company sales messages and communicating the brand’s stories through drafting high quality and timely content.