Fiona Potigny named editor at Bailiwick Express
All Island Media has appointed Fiona Potigny as editor of Bailiwick Express in Jersey and Guernsey. Fiona joined the title in 2017 as a reporter, before progressing to news editor the following year and deputy editor in 2022. She is also editor of Connect Magazine.
