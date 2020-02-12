Fleet Street Communications appointments

Fleet Street Communications has made a number of appointments.

Kaye Rawlings has returned to the London team as senior account director, following a career working for agencies in both Dubai and London over the last ten years in the drinks trade and consumer lifestyle sectors.

Jordan Wood has joined the London team as senior account executive after three and a half years specialising in the travel, aviation and transport technology sectors.

Emily Burnett joins the Birmingham office as account manager. Emily completed an apprenticeship in marketing before working for the past seven years both agency and client side, with a particular focus on public relations, copywriting and digital marketing within the hospitality, leisure, medical, and automotive industries.

Lucy Hatherall joins the London team as junior account executive. She has a background working within the hospitality sector, and has completed the Leith’s School of Food and Wine Cookery Course.