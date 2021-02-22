Fleet Street Communications celebrates tenth anniversary with double client win

Specialist food, drink and hospitality agency Fleet Street Communications (FSC) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with two major business wins. FSC has been appointed by soft drinks company Nichols PLC, as well UK-based and family-owned connected technology provider Zonal.

FSC’s programme with Nichols will centre around driving awareness and building its reputation as leading soft drink category experts and thought leaders within the UK grocery and out-of-home channels. This will be achieved with a strategic three-year trade communications plan encompassing a number of key focus areas including innovation and sustainability across its portfolio of brands.

For Zonal, FSC will deliver an integrated B2B communications and content programme, delivering the business’ thought leadership goals through a combination of data-led PR and industry relevant content. Zonal offers a comprehensive, integrated suite of technology solutions to more than 16,000 hospitality and leisure businesses across the country, helping them streamline operations and maximise profits.