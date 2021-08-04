Food & drink PR agency Sharp Relations makes appointment

Sharp Relations has appointed Anna Holmes as an account manager. She will be responsible for reaching out to media on a day-to-day basis and driving campaigns for the agency’s clients.

Anna’s experience in the PR industry includes; working at head retailer offices like New Look and Havaianas; a stint at the New York Daily News newspaper; London PR agencies, working for blue chip cosmetic and food and drinks companies such as British Lion Eggs, Red Meat Advisory Panel, Mylk, London No1 Gin, Accolade Wines and Fruit Bowl.