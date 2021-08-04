 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Food & drink PR agency Sharp Relations makes appointment

By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
Sharp Relations

Sharp Relations has appointed Anna Holmes as an account manager. She will be responsible for reaching out to media on a day-to-day basis and driving campaigns for the agency’s clients.

Anna’s experience in the PR industry includes; working at head retailer offices like New Look and Havaianas; a stint at the New York Daily News newspaper; London PR agencies, working for blue chip cosmetic and food and drinks companies such as British Lion Eggs, Red Meat Advisory Panel, Mylk, London No1 Gin, Accolade Wines and Fruit Bowl.

 

Tags:
Anna Holmes Sharp Relations