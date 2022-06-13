 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Food tech startup Growth Kitchen selects Words + Pixels for UK communications

Words + Pixels
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Growth Kitchen has appointed Words + Pixels to manage their communications in the UK for the launch of the business and investment raise while showcasing the way they’re revolutionising the way the world eats.

Words + Pixels is working with Growth Kitchen to establish the food tech business as a rapidly growing startup that is revolutionising the hospitality industry and food delivery market in the UK following a £3m seed investment raise. Alongside this, the agency will be communicating Growth Kitchen’s expertise in using technology and their satellite kitchen network to help restaurants to scale, from announcing key strategic partnerships as well as building, managing and maintaining reputation through compelling storytelling.

