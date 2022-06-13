Food tech startup Growth Kitchen selects Words + Pixels for UK communications

Growth Kitchen has appointed Words + Pixels to manage their communications in the UK for the launch of the business and investment raise while showcasing the way they’re revolutionising the way the world eats.

Words + Pixels is working with Growth Kitchen to establish the food tech business as a rapidly growing startup that is revolutionising the hospitality industry and food delivery market in the UK following a £3m seed investment raise. Alongside this, the agency will be communicating Growth Kitchen’s expertise in using technology and their satellite kitchen network to help restaurants to scale, from announcing key strategic partnerships as well as building, managing and maintaining reputation through compelling storytelling.