Four client wins for Brazen Boutique

Brazen has announced the creation of a new division, ‘Brazen Boutique’ dedicated to servicing the needs of local hospitality, retail and events brands based in Manchester, the city it calls home and the Northwest.

Brazen’s Boutique division has been appointed by four brands, V1BE, This is Manchester Awards, Provence and Hospitality Action, to handle regional consumer PR and event management.

V1BE, the stylish gym and high-impact class provider with two locations in Manchester city centre, is working with the Brazen Boutique team to increase awareness of the gym brand’s offering amongst city dwellers.

This is Manchester Awards is returning to the Hilton Hotel on the 3 November and Brazen Boutique will be supporting the organisers on the night to deliver its fourth celebrity-studded awards ceremony.

Provence, the new stylish all-day coffee and wine bar in Spinningfields appointed team Brazen to introduce the venue as the city’s newest hotspot for wine aficionados and novices alike with a ‘no-nonsense’ approach to wine, via traditional PR, regional press relations and a programme of press and influencer reviews.

With a love for all things hospitality and previous success supporting Hospitality Action, Brazen PR has been appointed by the national charity to manage its regional PR on a project basis, to help raise awareness of the charity’s ‘Chefs Event’ in Liverpool as well as directly increase ticket sales though PR.