News / PR

Four client wins for Sharp Relations

Sharp PR
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Food & drink communications agency, Sharp Relations, has been appointed by four new clients this month.

The agency is launching start up brand, The Flavourists, a new range of plant-based meal kits. Three varieties are available now from Waitrose, launching in Booths from 19th May and Ocado from 30th May, where customers will see the launch of a fourth variety.

Sharp will introduce Sierra Leonean chef and recipe writer, Maria Bradford, and her Shwen Shwen brand of bespoke dining experiences and range of Sierra Leonean-inspired fruit juice mixers, hot sauces, and Prosecco.

Snacking specialist Robert’s Dorset, a family-run business who make pork crackling, nuts, and fudge in a variety of flavours, is working with Sharp to grow visibility in the on and off-trade, and with consumers.

For Kent-based independent foodservice wholesaler, Q Catering, the agency will drive awareness of the company’s product portfolio within the hospitality and catering industry.

