Fourteen Forty to help global fintech Paysend build its brand and reputation

Paysend has appointed Fourteen Forty to help it build its brand and reputation among users, the fintech industry and investors.

Fourteen Forty will help Paysend build its brand around the proposition it developed that “moving money changes lives” around the world.

Launched two years ago, Paysend now has more than 1.5m users for its Global Transfers service.

Paysend’s newly launched Global Account enables users to pay, hold and spend their money when travelling through a multi-currency wallet, removing many of the usual fees.