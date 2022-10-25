Fox Agency adds ten team members

B2B tech marketing specialist Fox Agency has employed ten people to bolster its expertise across all departments.

Increased client demand for global live video shoots, high-end 3D work and an increased requirement for demand generation across B2B tech markets, has led to the agency expanding its skills and capacity in areas including video production/motion & 3D, creative and digital design, organic and paid search, as well as in finance and PR.

Fox Agency welcomes Paul McNulty as video producer and director, Olivia Gaunt as finance manager, Gracia Novoa as digital marketing specialist, Katherine Skidmore as PR executive, Lorena Herbert as creative resource manager, Didi Crawford as senior account manager, Laura Willox as account manager, Charlie Pearce as junior strategist, Sofia Ntalampira as middleweight designer, and Ben Nickless as senior digital designer.