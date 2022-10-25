 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Fox Agency adds ten team members

Fox Agency
By Oswin Knuckles
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

B2B tech marketing specialist Fox Agency has employed ten people to bolster its expertise across all departments.

Increased client demand for global live video shoots, high-end 3D work and an increased requirement for demand generation across B2B tech markets, has led to the agency expanding its skills and capacity in areas including video production/motion & 3D, creative and digital design, organic and paid search, as well as in finance and PR.

Fox Agency welcomes Paul McNulty as video producer and director, Olivia Gaunt as finance manager, Gracia Novoa as digital marketing specialist, Katherine Skidmore as PR executive, Lorena Herbert as creative resource manager, Didi Crawford as senior account manager, Laura Willox as account manager, Charlie Pearce as junior strategist, Sofia Ntalampira as middleweight designer, and Ben Nickless as senior digital designer.

Fox Agency