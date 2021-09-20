 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Fox Agency appoints Melissa Hull as CFO

By Rob Lock
24 hours ago
Melissa Hull

Integrated B2B technology marketing agency, Fox Agency, has appointed Melissa Hull as chief financial officer (CFO).

Melissa brings 15 years of financial expertise to Fox Agency, joining the team following her role as business and finance consultant at Business Breakthrough Solutions. Prior to this, Melissa held the role of financial controller for various WPP brands such as VML London, Ogilvy and Gain Theory, and began her career in the credit management sector of Microsoft, making use of her skills in French and German.

Tags:
Fox Agency