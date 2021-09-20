Fox Agency appoints Melissa Hull as CFO

Integrated B2B technology marketing agency, Fox Agency, has appointed Melissa Hull as chief financial officer (CFO).

Melissa brings 15 years of financial expertise to Fox Agency, joining the team following her role as business and finance consultant at Business Breakthrough Solutions. Prior to this, Melissa held the role of financial controller for various WPP brands such as VML London, Ogilvy and Gain Theory, and began her career in the credit management sector of Microsoft, making use of her skills in French and German.