Fox Agency bolsters integrated service offering with eight senior hires

Fox Agency
By Tahmina Mannan
11 hours ago
Fox Agency has made eight senior appointments to meet growing demand for its integrated services.

Fox Agency welcomes Bill Lyne as head of copy, Hollie Denby as head of marketing, Søren Kristensen as client strategy director and head of DACH, Paul Shields as senior strategist, Clare Anderson as PR director, Jo Round as account director, Niamh Hogan as digital project manager and Andre Brites as motion designer.

The experienced team will further expand the agency’s focus on recruiting senior experts in key specialisms to ensure clients receive the best possible service in a rapidly evolving global B2B tech landscape.

