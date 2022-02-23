 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Fox Agency welcomes thirteen new recruits and bolsters senior team

Fox Agency
By Rob Lock
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Fox Agency, has recently recruited thirteen new team members to handle increased client demand.

On the senior team, Julian Horberry joins as head of strategy and Karl-Jason Mawdsley joins as head of motion.

With additions across client services, content, and creative, the complete list appointments includes:
Adam Wooley, senior art director.
Alastair Bevan, copywriter.
Alex Allston, senior creative copywriter.
Alice Winterburn, social and content writer.
Andrea Inglis, senior account manager.
Eleanor Foster, account manager.
Liam Newbon, middleweight designer.
Luke Angel, senior account executive.
Mohammed Hanif, digital expert – marketing automation.
Sara Aguilera, account executive.
Sofia Ravanis, digital marketing executive.

Fox Agency