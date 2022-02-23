Fox Agency welcomes thirteen new recruits and bolsters senior team

Fox Agency, has recently recruited thirteen new team members to handle increased client demand.

On the senior team, Julian Horberry joins as head of strategy and Karl-Jason Mawdsley joins as head of motion.

With additions across client services, content, and creative, the complete list appointments includes:

Adam Wooley, senior art director.

Alastair Bevan, copywriter.

Alex Allston, senior creative copywriter.

Alice Winterburn, social and content writer.

Andrea Inglis, senior account manager.

Eleanor Foster, account manager.

Liam Newbon, middleweight designer.

Luke Angel, senior account executive.

Mohammed Hanif, digital expert – marketing automation.

Sara Aguilera, account executive.

Sofia Ravanis, digital marketing executive.