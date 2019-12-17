 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Frank chosen by All Work & Social

By Rob Lock
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
All Work & Social

Frank’s Manchester office Manc Frank has been appointed by All Work & Social to deliver a PR programme designed to establish the brand offering and raise its profile in a crowded arena.

Part of the Allied London portfolio of businesses, All Work & Social provides work and social spaces for members in London, Manchester and Leeds. It aims to foster collaboration, creativity and commercial enterprise by offering places to enjoy a working community and encouraging work to be serious as well as social.

Tags:
Frank