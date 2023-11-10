 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Devinder Bains

Devinder Bains
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HUNGER magazine‘s editorial director Devinder Bains is leaving her position to go freelance. Devinder has been a journalist for over 20 years and has previously worked in-house or on a freelance basis for titles including Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, WIRED, GQ, The Telegraph, The Sun and many others. She will also be working on commercial, music, brand and talent partnership projects. Devinder’s specialist areas include culture, diversity, feminism, music, celebrity, streetwear and travel. She also writes as an expert on health and is a qualified personal trainer and nutrition coach

