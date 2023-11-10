Freelance update: Devinder Bains

HUNGER magazine‘s editorial director Devinder Bains is leaving her position to go freelance. Devinder has been a journalist for over 20 years and has previously worked in-house or on a freelance basis for titles including Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, WIRED, GQ, The Telegraph, The Sun and many others. She will also be working on commercial, music, brand and talent partnership projects. Devinder’s specialist areas include culture, diversity, feminism, music, celebrity, streetwear and travel. She also writes as an expert on health and is a qualified personal trainer and nutrition coach