Freelance update: Flora Macdonald Johnston
Flora Macdonald Johnston has left KOIBIRD as its fashion & content director to pursue freelance opportunities.
Flora is open to editorial commissions covering fashion, lifestyle and beauty, and will continue her creative brand consultancy and styling.
