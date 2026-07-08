Freelance update: Jadie Troy-Pryde
Marie Claire UK‘s news editor Jadie Troy-Pryde has left her role to go freelance.
Jadie has worked across Marie Claire UK, Women’s Health, Grazia Daily, Fabulous, heatworld, CloserOnline, Yahoo! UK, Stylist and new!. She is available for commissions across travel, culture, entertainment and lifestyle, as well as branded storytelling, copywriting, copy-editing and consulting.
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