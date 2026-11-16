Freelance update: John Ward
Daily Star Sunday‘s deputy editor and news editor John Ward has left the publication after 16 years to go freelance and explore other opportunities.
John covers news, current affairs and politics, with particular expertise in consumer affairs, entertainment, celebrity, gambling, travel, health and human interest stories. He is available for freelance commissions, story placements across national and local media, and consultancy work.
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