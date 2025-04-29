 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Juliet Conway

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

London based journalist Juliet Conway has gone freelance and is available for commissions. Juliet has spent the last three years working in communications and prior to that was at the Daily Mail for seven years – reporting for and regularly editing the paper’s social diary.

As a freelance journalist Juliet will be covering a range of topics, primarily entertainment and showbusiness but also culture, lifestyle, beauty and travel. She can be contacted at juliet.conway3@gmail.com.

