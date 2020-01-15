Freelance update: Lauren Carbran

The Perfume Shop’s blog‘s content editor Lauren Carbran has gone freelance.

Lauren is an award-winning journalist specialising in fragrance, beauty and kids & parenting content. She also covers topics regarding health, travel, lifestyle and wellness and is available for online and print commissions, desk cover, video presenting (for pre-filmed and live social media videos), social media copy, still life shoot direction and content consultancy services.

Her portfolio includes The Perfume Shop’s blog, House of Fraser’s online magazine, Top Sante, Mother & Baby, Closer, Heat and Star. She can be contacted via lcarbran@hotmail.com and her work can be found on her website at www.laurencarbran.com.