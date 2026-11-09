Freelance update: Lottie Hulme

The Sun‘s senior showbiz reporter Lottie Hulme has left the title to go freelance.

Lottie is now working as a freelance showbiz reporter & content creator. She has previously written for publications including the Daily Mirror, OK! Magazine, Cunard, TTG Luxury Travel, P&O, The Handbook, i-on and House of Coco.

Lottie can be found on TikTok @lottiehulmeshowbiz.