Freelance update: Lottie Hulme
The Sun‘s senior showbiz reporter Lottie Hulme has left the title to go freelance.
Lottie is now working as a freelance showbiz reporter & content creator. She has previously written for publications including the Daily Mirror, OK! Magazine, Cunard, TTG Luxury Travel, P&O, The Handbook, i-on and House of Coco.
Lottie can be found on TikTok @lottiehulmeshowbiz.
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