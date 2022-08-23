Freelance update: Lucy Abbersteen
Reach plc beauty writer Lucy Abbersteen has gone freelance. Lucy is available for both editorial and commercial commissions and is interested in hearing about beauty launches, treatments and experts for comment. Any post should be sent to her home address, which is available on request.
Recent news related to Lucy Abbersteen
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lucy Abbersteen
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story