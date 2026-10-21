Freelance update: Lucy Amos
Production specialist Lucy Amos is now available for freelance and permanent work. Lucy specialises in production, sub-editing, copy-editing, design, proofreading, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC). She works in both digital and print publishing and can be reached via [email protected].
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Lucy Amos
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