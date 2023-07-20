 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Freelance update: Matt Poskitt

Freelance Update
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Future Publishing deals editor Matt Poskitt has left the publisher to go freelance.

Matt is a games, entertainment and technology journalist, and is open to mock reviews and other freelance opportunities. He can be reached by email on matt.poskitt64@gmail.com.

freelance journalists Future Publishing Matt Poskitt

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Matt Poskitt
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login