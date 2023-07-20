Freelance update: Matt Poskitt
Future Publishing deals editor Matt Poskitt has left the publisher to go freelance.
Matt is a games, entertainment and technology journalist, and is open to mock reviews and other freelance opportunities. He can be reached by email on matt.poskitt64@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Matt Poskitt
