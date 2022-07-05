Freelance Update: Priya Kantaria
Soul & Spirit deputy editor Priya Kantaria has left the title to go freelance.
Priya is interested in writing about business lifestyle, such as tips for entrepreneurs to get the most out of their skills and what to spend on for a better quality of life. She can be contacted via priya.kantaria@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Priya Kantaria
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Priya Kantaria
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story