 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance Update: Priya Kantaria

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Soul & Spirit deputy editor Priya Kantaria has left the title to go freelance.

Priya is interested in writing about business lifestyle, such as tips for entrepreneurs to get the most out of their skills and what to spend on for a better quality of life. She can be contacted via priya.kantaria@gmail.com.

Priya Kantaria Soul & Spirit

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Priya Kantaria
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login