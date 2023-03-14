Freelance Update: Rosalind Moody
Soul & Spirit‘s editor Rosalind Moody has left the title to go freelance.
Rosalind writes about wellness, spirituality, travel, dating and relationships and would like to receive contributions on such topics. She is available for desk cover, contract work and commissioned articles and can be contacted via rosalind_moody@hotmail.com and reached on Instagram @rosalindmoody.
