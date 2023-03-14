 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance Update: Rosalind Moody

By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Soul & Spirit‘s editor Rosalind Moody has left the title to go freelance.

Rosalind writes about wellness, spirituality, travel, dating and relationships and would like to receive contributions on such topics. She is available for desk cover, contract work and commissioned articles and can be contacted via rosalind_moody@hotmail.com and reached on Instagram @rosalindmoody.

