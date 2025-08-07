Freelance update: Rosana Lai

GLAMOUR UK‘s acting fashion editor Rosana Lai is now working as a freelance fashion and travel editor, writer and stylist.

Rosana will continue to contribute to GLAMOUR in addition to titles she has previously written for such as Tatler Asia on topics across fashion and travel. She will be expanding her work with brands on social media content creation, panel discussions as well as consulting on editorial direction. For brand partnerships, please reach out to her representing agency michelle@bambamagency. com and info@bambamagency.com.