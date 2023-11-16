 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Sagal Mohammed

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Soho House Magazine‘s content editor, Sagal Mohammed, has left the title to go freelance.

Sagal writes about culture, art, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She would like to receive contributions and is available for writing and editing commissions and consulting in the UK and the United States.

Sagal is now based in New York and can be contacted at sagal_m@hotmail.co.uk.

Sagal Mohammed Soho House Magazine

