Freelance update: Sagal Mohammed
Soho House Magazine‘s content editor, Sagal Mohammed, has left the title to go freelance.
Sagal writes about culture, art, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She would like to receive contributions and is available for writing and editing commissions and consulting in the UK and the United States.
Sagal is now based in New York and can be contacted at sagal_m@hotmail.co.uk.
