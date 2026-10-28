Freelance update: Samantha Leathers
Reach plc‘s former senior lifestyle reporter Samantha Leathers has left the publisher to go freelance.
Samantha is looking to cover finance and health, and is actively publishing work on TikTok where she is verified as @samthejourno. She is keen to work with any PRs happy to have content published on the platform.
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