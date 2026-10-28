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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Samantha Leathers

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
[email protected]

Reach plc‘s former senior lifestyle reporter Samantha Leathers has left the publisher to go freelance.

Samantha is looking to cover finance and health, and is actively publishing work on TikTok where she is verified as @samthejourno. She is keen to work with any PRs happy to have content published on the platform.

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