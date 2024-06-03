Freya Parr joins National Trust Magazine
National Trust Magazine has appointed Freya Parr as a deputy editor. Prior this, she was the editor at Drama & Theatre and a freelance journalist and digital consultant. National Trust Magazine contains information of interest to National Trust members, including the conservation of historic houses and gardens, coast and countryside, social history and the environment.
