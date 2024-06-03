 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freya Parr joins National Trust Magazine

The National Trust
By Siergiej Miloczkin
3 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

National Trust Magazine has appointed Freya Parr as a deputy editor. Prior this, she was the editor at Drama & Theatre and a freelance journalist and digital consultant. National Trust Magazine contains information of interest to National Trust members, including the conservation of historic houses and gardens, coast and countryside, social history and the environment.

