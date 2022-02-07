FSN’s Benji Hyer starts as Washington correspondent
Feature Story News has appointed Benji Hyer as Washington correspondent/news reporter, working in Washington D.C. Benji was previously based in the London bureau of Feature Story News and covered UK political news.
