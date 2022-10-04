fu3e. appoints Jargon PR

Jargon PR has been appointed by fu3e., an adaptive management reporting software business. Jargon PR will work with fu3e. in a PR campaign that will raise awareness of the brand and spotlight its wide range of features throughout the UK property sector.

Based in the UK, fu3e. is the umbrella above existing management software operating on behalf of individuals within the retail and property sector, and offers two core dynamic products. The Impact product allows users to manage development risks through monitoring the performance of real estate business portfolios. Digital PMO allows users to digitalise their business process, helping to build their business goals through processes and features that build consistency throughout the organisation.

Jargon PR will work with fu3e. on a PR campaign that will raise the company profile through a campaign that targets key prop-tech, real estate, technology and business media. Positive and timely press coverage will position fu3e. as a breakthrough and feature-rich solution for business and risk management. In addition, high levels of market credibility will communicate key company sales messages for fu3e. and drive the sales towards its Impact and PMO product offerings.