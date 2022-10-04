 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
fu3e. appoints Jargon PR

Jargon PR
By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
Jargon PR has been appointed by fu3e., an adaptive management reporting software business. Jargon PR will work with fu3e. in a PR campaign that will raise awareness of the brand and spotlight its wide range of features throughout the UK property sector.

Based in the UK, fu3e. is the umbrella above existing management software operating on behalf of individuals within the retail and property sector, and offers two core dynamic products. The Impact product allows users to manage development risks through monitoring the performance of real estate business portfolios. Digital PMO allows users to digitalise their business process, helping to build their business goals through processes and features that build consistency throughout the organisation.

Jargon PR will work with fu3e. on a PR campaign that will raise the company profile through a campaign that targets key prop-tech, real estate, technology and business media. Positive and timely press coverage will position fu3e. as a breakthrough and feature-rich solution for business and risk management. In addition, high levels of market credibility will communicate key company sales messages for fu3e. and drive the sales towards its Impact and PMO product offerings.

