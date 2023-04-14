 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Full Fat and Campus Group launch NO FILTER

Campus x Full Fat
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Communications agency Full Fat has partnered with youth marketing agency Campus Group to form the initiative NO FILTER, a collaboration designed to look beyond the clichés, stereotypes and assumed knowledge around Gen Z.

NO FILTER will see Full Fat and Campus Group work with a group of 18-24s throughout the year to better understand market trends and data insights to help steer effective brand and campaign planning. NO FILTER will provide raw data on Gen Z, a group that is set to eclipse Millennial spending power in 2031 by earning an estimated $33 trillion dollars combined.

Throughout the year, NO FILTER members will provide first-hand holistic insight that can be shared with clients and brands to develop strategic marketing and communication plans based on real quantitative and qualitative data.

Full Fat