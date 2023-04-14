Full Fat and Campus Group launch NO FILTER

Communications agency Full Fat has partnered with youth marketing agency Campus Group to form the initiative NO FILTER, a collaboration designed to look beyond the clichés, stereotypes and assumed knowledge around Gen Z.

NO FILTER will see Full Fat and Campus Group work with a group of 18-24s throughout the year to better understand market trends and data insights to help steer effective brand and campaign planning. NO FILTER will provide raw data on Gen Z, a group that is set to eclipse Millennial spending power in 2031 by earning an estimated $33 trillion dollars combined.

Throughout the year, NO FILTER members will provide first-hand holistic insight that can be shared with clients and brands to develop strategic marketing and communication plans based on real quantitative and qualitative data.