Full Fat announces global client win and new senior leadership hires

Full Fat has been appointed as the global PR agency for 1664.

The agency will collaborate closely with the 1664 global team to help build brand visibility, engagement and lifestyle credentials.

Full Fat has also expanded its team with three new hires:

Amie Laing has been appointed as head of social. She will lead on strategic social direction across the agency’s client portfolio as well as oversee new business social briefs.

James Wright has been appointed as client services director. He will be responsible for optimising communication between its major clients and senior team, as well as a driving force in new business development.

Jon Orrells has been appointed as social media manager. He will bring his expertise and FMCG experience to 1664 Blanc and 1664 Bier.