Full Fat chosen by Puttshack

Full Fat has been appointed by mini golf experience, Puttshack as its retained UK PR agency to work across all four of its venues at Bank, White City, Watford and Lakeside for 2023.

The agency will deliver an always-on press office and creative campaign activations to help ensure Puttshack strengthens its position in the UK’s leisure & hospitality market and builds deeper emotional connections with consumers. The account will be led by Amy Green, who was recently promoted to account director at Full Fat.