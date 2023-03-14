 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Full Fat chosen by Puttshack

Puttshack
By Rob Lock
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Full Fat has been appointed by mini golf experience, Puttshack as its retained UK PR agency to work across all four of its venues at Bank, White City, Watford and Lakeside for 2023.

The agency will deliver an always-on press office and creative campaign activations to help ensure Puttshack strengthens its position in the UK’s leisure & hospitality market and builds deeper emotional connections with consumers. The account will be led by Amy Green, who was recently promoted to account director at Full Fat.

Full Fat