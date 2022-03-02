Full Fat is appointed by Carlsberg to handle PR for San Miguel & Poretti

Full Fat Communications has been appointed by Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company’s global beer brand San Miguel and Italian lager Poretti.

Full Fat will work closely with Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company’s wider marketing team, and agency networks to support their premium partnership programme in 2022 for San Miguel, positioning the brand at the heart of the experience landscape. The agency has also been brought on board to support UK growth ambitions for Birrificio Angelo Poretti, produced in Italy for 140 years and specifically brewed with food in mind. There is an aggressive focus to launch the brand with the consumer, historically only available as a hidden gem in the legacy Carlsberg portfolio. Full Fat will deliver a series of activations, as part of a multi million marketing campaign, that successfully supports its’ “beer on lips” programme.