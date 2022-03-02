 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Full Fat is appointed by Carlsberg to handle PR for San Miguel & Poretti

Full Fat
By Oswin Knuckles
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Full Fat Communications has been appointed by Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company’s global beer brand San Miguel and Italian lager Poretti.

Full Fat will work closely with Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company’s wider marketing team, and agency networks to support their premium partnership programme in 2022 for San Miguel, positioning the brand at the heart of the experience landscape. The agency has also been brought on board to support UK growth ambitions for Birrificio Angelo Poretti,  produced in Italy for 140 years and specifically brewed with food in mind. There is an aggressive focus to launch the brand with the consumer, historically only available as a hidden gem in the legacy Carlsberg portfolio. Full Fat will deliver a series of activations, as part of a multi million marketing campaign, that successfully supports its’ “beer on lips” programme.

Full Fat Communications