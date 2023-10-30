Full Fat opens applications pro-bono scheme

Creative agency Full Fat has opened applications for their winter 2023 pro-bono scheme.

The scheme is open to both non-profits and charities with a key focus on racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality. Full Fat will work with the organisation to provide support on a suite of services that can include profiling, messaging, social media strategy/counsel, media coverage generation or opening up the agency’s network for good.

Deadline: Thursday 16th November 2023.

Apply here.