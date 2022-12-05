Fyona Smith starts as Managing Editor at Today FM
Bauer Media Audio Ireland has appointed Fyona Smith as managing editor at Today FM. Prior to this, she was the head of radio and podcasting at The Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), in Sydney, Australia.
