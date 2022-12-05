 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Fyona Smith starts as Managing Editor at Today FM

Today FM
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has appointed Fyona Smith as managing editor at Today FM. Prior to this, she was the head of radio and podcasting at The Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), in Sydney, Australia.

