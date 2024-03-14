Gabriel Gatehouse to host a second series of The Coming Storm podcast
The Coming Storm, a podcast focusing on contemporary US politics and its dark undergrowth, will return in spring with a second series ahead of the US Presidential Elections.
The BBC Radio 4 podcast is hosted by Gabriel Gatehouse and won the BPG (Broadcasting Press Guild) TV, Streaming and Audio Award for Best Podcast in 2023.
