News / National and Regional Press

Gabriel Gatehouse to host a second series of The Coming Storm podcast

BBC-Radio-4
By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Coming Storm, a podcast focusing on contemporary US politics and its dark undergrowth, will return in spring with a second series ahead of the US Presidential Elections.

The BBC Radio 4 podcast is hosted by Gabriel Gatehouse and won the BPG (Broadcasting Press Guild) TV, Streaming and Audio Award for Best Podcast in 2023.

