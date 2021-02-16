 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Gallium Ventures chosen by Wefunder

By Rob Lock
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Gallium

Gallium Ventures has been appointed by Wefunder, a public benefit corp aiming to fund more than 20,000 founders by 2029.

The agency has been brought on to help promote and raise visibility for the investment company whose founders were behind the JOBS Act, which legalised Regulation Crowdfunding in the United States. Founded in 2011, Wefunder allows individuals to angel invest and to-date has helped hundreds of Founders raise almost $130 million across entertainment, digital health, restaurant, retail, and more.

Tags:
Gallium Ventures