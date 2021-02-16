Gallium Ventures chosen by Wefunder

Gallium Ventures has been appointed by Wefunder, a public benefit corp aiming to fund more than 20,000 founders by 2029.

The agency has been brought on to help promote and raise visibility for the investment company whose founders were behind the JOBS Act, which legalised Regulation Crowdfunding in the United States. Founded in 2011, Wefunder allows individuals to angel invest and to-date has helped hundreds of Founders raise almost $130 million across entertainment, digital health, restaurant, retail, and more.