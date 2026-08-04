 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Gary Shipton named editor-at-large across Iconic’s Sussex and South of England titles

Iconic media
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Iconic Media has appointed Gary Shipton as editor-at-large.

Formerly editor-in-chief of the publisher’s Sussex titles, Gary will continue to focus on Sussex and the South of England, contributing to its publications and representing Iconic Media within the communities they serve. He is interested in stories and developments from across Sussex and the South of England.

Gary Shipton Iconic Media

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Gary Shipton
  • Surrey World
    3 contacts
  • SussexWorld
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login