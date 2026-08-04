Gary Shipton named editor-at-large across Iconic’s Sussex and South of England titles
Iconic Media has appointed Gary Shipton as editor-at-large.
Formerly editor-in-chief of the publisher’s Sussex titles, Gary will continue to focus on Sussex and the South of England, contributing to its publications and representing Iconic Media within the communities they serve. He is interested in stories and developments from across Sussex and the South of England.
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