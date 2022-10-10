 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Gavin Miller joins Imagination

By Rob Lock
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Imagination has appointed Gavin Miller as global environmental sustainability lead, responsible for developing and rolling out the business’ global environmental sustainability strategy.

Miller joins Imagination from sustainability consultancy Profitabl where he has helped businesses bring a sharp commercial and sustainability focus to their organisations. Prior to this, Miller has held a wide variety of senior commercial-, strategic business- and marketing roles at both enterprise and SME businesses.