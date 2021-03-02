 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
GenCell selects Babel to drive global PR programme

By Tahmina Mannan
10 hours ago
GenCell has selected Babel to drive its global PR programme as part of GenCell’s strategic expansion worldwide.

Babel has been working with GenCell since October 2020, with the ongoing objective of raising its profile in the global marketplace. Working closely with CEO Rami Reshef, Babel is harnessing its global media relations expertise to position GenCell as an expert in helping organisations realise the benefits of hydrogen fuel cells in target sectors including utilities, healthcare and telecoms.

 

