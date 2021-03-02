GenCell selects Babel to drive global PR programme

GenCell has selected Babel to drive its global PR programme as part of GenCell’s strategic expansion worldwide.

Babel has been working with GenCell since October 2020, with the ongoing objective of raising its profile in the global marketplace. Working closely with CEO Rami Reshef, Babel is harnessing its global media relations expertise to position GenCell as an expert in helping organisations realise the benefits of hydrogen fuel cells in target sectors including utilities, healthcare and telecoms.