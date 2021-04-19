 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Georgia Farquharson leaves Future PLC to launch farq media

By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
Farq Media

Future PLC’s former celebrity content creator Georgia Farquharson has left and launched farq media – a communications consultancy helping brands level up with the help of celebrity partnerships, influencer marketing and top-level PR.  She would like to hear from start-ups or established businesses that are keen to create meaningful and effective celebrity partnerships to boost their brand, or brands that are looking to make an impact in the media landscape through PR. Georgia is also representing several eco-friendly and sustainable influencers, and would like to hear from brands looking to work with eco-friendly content creators. She can be found on Instagram @farqmedia and on Twitter @farq_media. She can be emailed at georgia@farq-media.com.

