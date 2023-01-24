 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Global Company Foot Science International Choose Onyx Health

Onyx Health
By Tahmina Mannan
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Foot Science International has joined forces with creative agency Onyx Health to launch a new medical education offering for their innovative medical insoles used to combat lower limb pain and injuries.

Onyx Health worked with Foot Science International to convert their in-person training program to a medical education resource supporting physios, sports physios, chiropractors, and podiatrists globally.

The latest creative account win for the Newcastle-based agency marks the continued expansion of the Newcastle-based agency’s international client portfolio, which already includes Bayer, Clinigen, and Nova Laboratories, and builds on their expertise in healthcare brand communications.

