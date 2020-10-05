Global healthcare app appoints Milk & Honey PR for ‘medication Trustpilot’ launch

Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by VC-backed global medication app, DrugStars, to launch and provide ongoing support for its new service, DrugsDisclosed.com.

Starting immediately, Milk & Honey PR is responsible for developing the service’s messaging framework and raising brand awareness. With the overall aim of securing service users amongst patients and the pharmaceutical industry in the lead up to, during and on an ongoing basis following the launch.

The team will be led by associate partner, Simran Maini-Hoskins. The wider team includes client manager, Lewis Oakley, senior client executive, Tushar Parmar, and senior digital executive, Olivia Robinson.