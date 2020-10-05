 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Global healthcare app appoints Milk & Honey PR for ‘medication Trustpilot’ launch

By Tahmina Mannan
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
DrugsDisclosed

Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by VC-backed global medication app, DrugStars, to launch and provide ongoing support for its new service, DrugsDisclosed.com.

Starting immediately, Milk & Honey PR is responsible for developing the service’s messaging framework and raising brand awareness. With the overall aim of securing service users amongst patients and the pharmaceutical industry in the lead up to, during and on an ongoing basis following the launch.

The team will be led by associate partner, Simran Maini-Hoskins. The wider team includes client manager, Lewis Oakley, senior client executive, Tushar Parmar, and senior digital executive, Olivia Robinson.

Tags: