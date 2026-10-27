Global Launches Classic FM Christmas
Global has launched Classic FM Christmas, the broadcaster’s first dedicated Christmas classical music station. The station will play traditional Christmas carols, orchestral music and festive film scores.
Smooth Christmas also returns for the festive period, with both stations available through Global Player, online and via smart speakers, with DAB+ coverage in Greater London.
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